Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,315.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

