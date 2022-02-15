Farhad Nanji Purchases 35,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 35,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.02 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 393,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.