Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $951.41

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $951.41 and traded as low as $935.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $935.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $15.30 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

