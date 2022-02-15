Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.08% of Farmers National Banc worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

FMNB opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $484.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

