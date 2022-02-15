Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.58% of Ferrari worth $611,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 12.2% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.83.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

