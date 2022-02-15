FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) versus 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Financial Review

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.51 $535.88 million $5.46 3.78

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG New America Acquisition and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 168.24%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 108.58%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats FG New America Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

