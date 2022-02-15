FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,226,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,996,000 after buying an additional 367,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

