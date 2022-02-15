FIL Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

