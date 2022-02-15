FIL Ltd Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after buying an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,155,000 after buying an additional 212,747 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

