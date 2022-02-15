FIL Ltd Increases Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 237.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

