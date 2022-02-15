FIL Ltd Invests $1.78 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,975,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

