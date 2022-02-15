FIL Ltd Purchases 23,652 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

