FIL Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

