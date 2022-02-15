FIL Ltd Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $4,995,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TOST opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
