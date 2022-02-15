FIL Ltd Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $4,995,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.