FIL Ltd Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.