Filecoin Market Cap Tops $3.57 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $329.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 162,035,958 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

