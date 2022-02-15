Financial Comparison: AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) & Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR)

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flasr has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AZEK and Flasr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 0 8 0 3.00 Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. Given AZEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Flasr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.42% 6.96% Flasr N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZEK and Flasr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion 3.88 $93.15 million $0.64 46.09 Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Summary

AZEK beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Flasr

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

