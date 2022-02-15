Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.99

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.99 and traded as high as $40.23. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 66,266,043 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
