Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.39. Findev shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Findev alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.