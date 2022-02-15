FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Hits $57.08 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $57.08 million and $31.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003874 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,701,192 coins and its circulating supply is 474,878,146 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

