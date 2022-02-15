First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.