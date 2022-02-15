First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Acquires $15,181.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $15,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.