First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Acquires $15,181.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $15,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
