First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.67% of First Republic Bank worth $567,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

