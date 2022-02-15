First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
