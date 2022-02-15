First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

