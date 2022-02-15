First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.07. 1,220,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,830,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

