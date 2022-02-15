FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
FirstService has raised its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
FirstService stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average is $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About FirstService
FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.
