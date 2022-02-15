FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FirstService has raised its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.06. FirstService has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

