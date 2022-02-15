Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

