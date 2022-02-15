Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 522.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

