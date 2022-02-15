Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $76.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.06 million and the highest is $77.88 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $294.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

