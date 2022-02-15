Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $81.04 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

