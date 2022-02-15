FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

