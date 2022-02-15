FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 85,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 119,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTF. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 308,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

