FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Up 1.4%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.76. 60,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 49,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.