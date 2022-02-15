Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 28,940 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 271.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.