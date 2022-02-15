Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 59,071 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 304.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.