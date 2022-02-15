Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,636 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

