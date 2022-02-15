Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

