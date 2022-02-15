Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 597.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,083 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

