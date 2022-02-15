Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 335.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95.

