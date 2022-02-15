Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.64% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,955,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.