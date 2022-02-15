Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,185 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.51% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

