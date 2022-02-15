Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 520.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

RFEM opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

