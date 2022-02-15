Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1,108.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

