Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.09% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.