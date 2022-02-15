Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 281.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21.

