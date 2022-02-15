Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

