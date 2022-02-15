Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

