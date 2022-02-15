Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 10,493 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of IDEV opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

