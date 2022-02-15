Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 49,626 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 618.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 824.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

